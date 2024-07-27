Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Issued By Capital One Financial

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $48.83 on Thursday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,726,000 after purchasing an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

