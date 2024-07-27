Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Paramount Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Paramount Global stock opened at $11.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

