Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $81.22 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $63.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 158,141 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.93%.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.