Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Middleby in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $161.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.05 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,803.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Middleby news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $252,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,803.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $32,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,211 shares in the company, valued at $989,204.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,385 shares of company stock worth $304,134 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Middleby by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Middleby by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Middleby by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

