Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

NYSE:ETD opened at $30.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $783.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.28. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares in the company, valued at $53,256,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

