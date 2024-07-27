Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Calix, Inc. Lowered by Roth Capital (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calix in a report released on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Calix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix Trading Up 5.7 %

Calix stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. Calix has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $48.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Calix by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Calix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Calix by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

