Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.98

Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.98 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 67491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QTTB shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Q32 Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Q32 Bio in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Q32 Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Q32 Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q32 Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($13.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($11.73). On average, analysts forecast that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Q32 Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Q32 Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

