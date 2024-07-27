Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Iris Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million.

IREN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Iris Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IREN opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Iris Energy by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Iris Energy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Iris Energy by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

