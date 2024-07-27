Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QUAD. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Quad/Graphics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

