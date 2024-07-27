Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,633,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,855,000 after buying an additional 5,759,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,531,086 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $224,912,000 after buying an additional 133,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,106,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,562,000 after acquiring an additional 82,095 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

