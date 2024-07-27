Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TCK. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.08 billion.

Teck Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

