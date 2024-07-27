Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RBGLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1915 per share on Monday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $15.41.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.