Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 948,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,374,000 after purchasing an additional 593,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,001,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 466,820 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,041,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $155.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -324.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

