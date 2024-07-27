Relx Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 18.20 (LON:REL)

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 3,608 ($46.66) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,537.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,414.76. The company has a market cap of £67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,964.84, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.92, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 2,462 ($31.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,675 ($47.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REL has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($42.68) to GBX 3,500 ($45.27) in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,327.50 ($43.04).

Get Our Latest Research Report on Relx

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Dividend History for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.