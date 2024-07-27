RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $210.51 and last traded at $213.84. Approximately 71,443 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 335,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.40.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNR

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day moving average is $223.49.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.