Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Repare Therapeutics were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RPTX shares. Bloom Burton upgraded Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $3.94 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 46.69%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

