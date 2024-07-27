Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $211.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $209.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

RSG opened at $190.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

