Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $230.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the business services provider's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $190.30 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $206.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

