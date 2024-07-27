Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ABM Industries Incorporated’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) – Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ABM Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year. The consensus estimate for ABM Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,503,319.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.