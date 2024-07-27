Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alumis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALMS)

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Alumis in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($6.20) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alumis’ current full-year earnings is ($5.91) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Alumis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Alumis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Alumis in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Alumis stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Alumis has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $13.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alumis stock. Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,000. Alumis makes up 2.7% of Towerview LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Towerview LLC owned 0.66% of Alumis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

