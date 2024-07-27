Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rogers Co.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

NYSE:ROG opened at $123.17 on Thursday. Rogers has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.82.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 7.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Rogers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rogers by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Rogers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

