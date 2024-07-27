Research Analysts Set Expectations for Albertsons Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Albertsons Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albertsons Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,951,000 after buying an additional 335,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,881,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,401,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,233,000 after purchasing an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,125,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after purchasing an additional 790,207 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

