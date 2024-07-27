Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.32 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EFSC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.45. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.97 and a 12 month high of $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $5,094,409.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after purchasing an additional 150,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 105,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 99,703 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

