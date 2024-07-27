Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Reservoir Media were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSVR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 31.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its position in Reservoir Media by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Reservoir Media during the first quarter worth $7,249,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,864,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after buying an additional 364,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,514.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam Rothstein purchased 4,016 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RSVR opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.96 million, a P/E ratio of -861,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Reservoir Media had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reservoir Media, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

