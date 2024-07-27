Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Price Down 4%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.40 ($0.41). 362,234 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 380,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.70 ($0.42).
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
