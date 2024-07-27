Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 164.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $351,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.19 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 2.57%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

