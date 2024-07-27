Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of Revolution Medicines worth $475,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,010,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $6,656,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the first quarter worth $10,900,000. Finepoint Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,698,000 after acquiring an additional 190,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jack Anders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $400,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,418.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 1.9 %

RVMD opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

