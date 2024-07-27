Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Revvity worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Revvity stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $649.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

