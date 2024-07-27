Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Revvity has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Revvity to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

Get Revvity alerts:

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.23. Revvity has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 95.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RVTY shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RVTY

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revvity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revvity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.