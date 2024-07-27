Richard M. Schulze Sells 88,542 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Best Buy by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Best Buy by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,561 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,527,000 after purchasing an additional 107,926 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,752,920 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $215,499,000 after purchasing an additional 166,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

