Robert E. Sadler, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $174.94 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in M&T Bank by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,418,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.