Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) PT Lowered to $64.00

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

RHI stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $35,357,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72,965 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 25.4% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

