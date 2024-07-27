Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $470.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $253.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.18 and its 200 day moving average is $378.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $245.59 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

