Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,672 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 839,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 237,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

