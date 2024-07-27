Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Rogers Communications stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 183.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.