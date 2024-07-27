Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 4.28%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 183.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

