Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Cut to $674.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $685.00 to $674.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

ROP opened at $548.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $553.71 and a 200-day moving average of $545.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $474.46 and a 1-year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.