Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.10-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.18. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$6.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.92 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.100-18.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $548.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $474.46 and a twelve month high of $579.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $553.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

