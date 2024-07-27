Roth Capital Comments on Loop Industries, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Loop Industries in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 118.35%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Loop Industries Stock Up 29.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Loop Industries has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $84.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Loop Industries stock. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

