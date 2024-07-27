Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LKQ has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $57.73.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in LKQ by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

