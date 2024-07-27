Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $19.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on AT&T from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in AT&T by 166.7% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in AT&T by 176.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 58.2% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

