Royal Bank of Canada Increases International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $211.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $191.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.12. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.