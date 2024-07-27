Royal Bank of Canada Raises Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $104.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $107.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,503,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 18,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 68,262.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,240,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.