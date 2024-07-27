Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

ROL opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,438,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,927,000 after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,862,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Rollins by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,826,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,765,000 after purchasing an additional 357,535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,043,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,208,000 after buying an additional 125,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

