Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NBR

Nabors Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NBR opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.22. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $59.90 and a one year high of $141.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($2.52). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 28.10% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $742.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,550,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 10.1% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 436,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 40,141 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 335,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,861,000 after buying an additional 131,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.