RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

RPC has a dividend payout ratio of 18.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RPC to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

RPC Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RES stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. RPC has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $364.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

