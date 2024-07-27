RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Shares Down 6.7%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.11 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14). 487,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 618,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.15).

RUA Life Sciences Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92. The company has a market capitalization of £6.83 million, a P/E ratio of -137.50 and a beta of 1.21.

RUA Life Sciences Company Profile

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

