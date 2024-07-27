Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 15,779 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,180,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,500,000 after acquiring an additional 302,491 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,779,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,466,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,637 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLY stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

