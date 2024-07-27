Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,336,450 Shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 22,096.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336,450 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Assertio were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 286.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 18.5% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 214,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Assertio by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Assertio in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.90. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.93 million. Assertio had a positive return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 234.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

