Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,146,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 117,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $139.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.11 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

