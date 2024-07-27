Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,896 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mayville Engineering were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MEC. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,471 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 170,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

MEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. William Blair raised shares of Mayville Engineering to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.10 million, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

